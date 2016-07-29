High Beam Shoes Launches Syncing Sneakers That Help Find ‘Pokemon Go’ Characters

High Beam Shoes prototype of "synching" shoes that can work with "Pokemon Go." Courtesy of High Beam Shoes.

High Beam Shoes has developed wearable technology that could help “Pokemon Go” gamers catch ‘em all.

The footwear company’s syncing shoes “light up and play music when a Pokemon is close,” the brand revealed in a statement. After users pair the sneakers with the “Pokemon Go” mobile app, they can leave their phone in their pocket “and the shoes let them know when they are close to a Pokemon.”

The cost will be around $38, and the brand anticipates a release around mid-September, High Beam Shoes vice president Joe Goodrich Jr. told Footwear News.

The footwear incorporates syncing technology. Courtesy of High Beam Shoes.

The family-owned label specializes in footwear designed with lighting technology and created the shoes as a companion to the game by “accident,” Goodrich said.

“We spent eight months working on the technology that allows our shoes to ‘sync’ and recognize friends’ shoes,” he explained. “We had just finished them when all the news about accidents involving the ‘Pokemon Go’ game started. We are a company that is all about safety, innovation and fun, so we thought, ‘What if we could develop something that would benefit everyone that plays these games?’ ”

“Pokemon Go” character inside Salvatore Ferragamo in Beverly Hills, Calif. Courtesy of Charlie Carballo.

“Pokemon Go” debuted on July 6 and has been one of the most-downloaded iTunes apps. The game sends users on an augmented-reality scavenger hunt to “catch” digital monsters.

It utilizes GPS technology to determine when and where the characters appear (referred to as PokeStops or Pokemon Gyms).

The app overlays the monster on the user’s smartphone in real time.

