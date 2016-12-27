Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Rocks Yeezy 750 Cleats Against Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. REX Shutterstock.

Dak Prescott is a Cowboy with a pair of hot new boots.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback stepped onto the field today in Yeezy 750 cleats during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wears Yeezy 750 cleats. REX Shutterstock.

“750 CLEATS NO WAAAAY,” a fan tweeted in response to a picture posted by retailer Champs Sports.

The beige cleats feature a similar profile to that of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes. During Prescott’s match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 18, he had on white Adidas spikes.

It’s likely that the color of Prescott’s new Yeezy cleats align with the strict NFL uniform regulations, lest he be subjected to penalties like the $6,000 fine that Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was slapped with for playing a game against the Bears in September while wearing “Turtledove” Yeezy 350 Boost cleats.

Detail of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s Yeezy 750 cleats. REX Shutterstock.

Kanye West wearing the original Adidas Yeezy Boost 750. Getty Images.

During week 13 of the season, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was fined for wearing the same Yeezy cleats during the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” week, which allowed players to wear customized spikes that supported charities. Though Green-Beckham insisted the shoes benefited the “Yeezy Foundation,” the footwear appeared to have no charitable affiliation.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wears Adidas cleats on Dec. 18. REX Shutterstock.

The league’s uniform policy has strict rules regarding the colors of players’ footwear. According to the policy, “Approved shoe styles will contain one team color, which must be the same for all players on a given team. A player may wear an unapproved standard football shoe style as long as the player tapes over the entire shoe to conform to his team’s selected dominant color.”