Cristiano Ronaldo Says His New Nike Sponsorship Deal Is ‘For Life’

By / November 8, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP/REX/Shutterstock

It sounds like Nike’s lifetime deal with LeBron James isn’t the only high-profile, long-term Swoosh endorsement. Today, the brand announced that its relationship with soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has been extended with a new deal, one which Ronaldo says is “for life.”

The partnership between Nike and Ronaldo dates back to 2003, when the Portuguese star signed with the brand at age 18. In 2013, Nike signed Ronaldo to a five-year, $105 million deal through 2019, but now it appears that the endorsement will last even longer than originally expected.

Nike Mercurial Superfly IVThe Nike Mercurial Superfly IV worn by Cristiano Ronaldo when he became the first Portuguese player to play and score in three World Cups. Courtesy of brand

“I have a great relationship with this brand; I have great friends here in the company,” Ronaldo said of the deal. Since 2003, he’s worn more than 60 different versions of the Nike Mercurial cleat on his way to scoring hundreds of goals and breaking numerous records.

It’s been a big week for Ronaldo, who is considered to be the highest-paid athlete in the world. On Sunday, he inked a new deal with Real Madrid that will see him earn around $50 million per year between salary and bonuses.

For a complete look at Ronaldo’s Mercurial history, visit Nike.

Nike Mercurial Superfly II CRCristiano Ronaldo’s first signature cleats, the Nike Mercurial Superfly II CR. Courtesy of brand

 

