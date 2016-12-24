6 Cozy Sweatpants You Can Wear in Public

John Elliott Escobar sweatpants. Barneys

Over the past few years, athleisure has gone from trendy to commonplace, effectively shifting the status quo of dress codes. No longer is it considered a fashion faux pas to wear sweatpants in public or go all gray. If you still need some convincing, look no further than celebrities such as Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.

Before you attempt to emulate the cozy look, there are a few things to note. A good pair of sweatpants is one that can be effortlessly swapped between athletic and casual looks. Consider a fitted cut with a taper toward the ankle that will allow you to show off your prized sneakers. When it comes to colors, solid shades such as black, gray and navy are the easiest to incorporate into wardrobes and will allow for some room to experiment with the rest of your outfit.

Take a look at some of the best options for staying comfortable and warm this winter below.

John Elliott Escobar sweatpants, $188; barneys.com

Adidas Athletics ZNE Travel Pants. Adidas

Adidas Athletics ZNE travel pants, $99.99, footaction.com

Nike Sportswear tech fleece. Nike

Nike Sportswear tech fleece, $100; nike.com

Reigning Champ midweight terry sweatpants, $110; eastdane.com

Champion Fleece Powerblend jogger pants. Kohl's

Champion Fleece Powerblend jogger pants, $17.99; kohls.com

Burberry Brit Haleford wool sweatpants. Nordstrom

Burberry Brit Haleford wool sweatpants, $295; nordstrom.com

