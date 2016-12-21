Champs Sports Announces Nike Kyrie 3 Release Info Via Instagram

Nike-sponsored Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers. AP Images.

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been wearing his Nike Kyrie 2 on the court to start the season, but he will soon be sporting his next signature shoe. And thanks to Champs Sports, there’s a little more info available now on when Irving’s fans can get a pair.

The retailer posted on its Instagram account late Tuesday that the Nike Kyrie 3 will arrive in its doors the day after Christmas. However, Champs Sports did not announce the price of the signature look.

Champs Sports Nike Kyrie 3 Instagram.

Although Champs Sports has confirmed Monday’s release date for Irving’s upcoming shoe, Nike has not revealed images or info of an upcoming release for the champion point guard.

Images appeared of several Nike Kyrie 3 colorways on social media last month — including five iterations by Instagram user @wkobe — which were identified as the Burgundy/White, Oreo, Crimson/Black, All Red and Cav iterations. The Nike Kyrie 3 colorway that Champs Sports posted is the same as the “Oreo” iteration the Instagram user posted in November.

The possible Nike Kyrie 3 “Oreo.” Instagram.

Irving is averaging 24 points, 5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game through 26 games this season for the 2016 Cavaliers.

Want more?

Nike Blows Past Sales & Profit Forecasts Despite Analysts’ Concerns

You Can Still Buy the Self-Lacing Nike Hyperadapt 1.0 — for $10,000

Why Analysts Are Split Over the State of Nike’s Business

Twitter Reacts to the Seattle Seahawks’ Neon Nike Uniforms