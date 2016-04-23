Cara Delevingne Loses Her Balance In Holographic Adidas Sneakers At Charity Run

Cara Delevingne tosses her Adidas track pants at the 5K Lady Garden Fun Run. Rex

Perhaps running while holding a cellphone and bottle of water wasn’t the best idea for Cara Delevingne.

With her hands full, the model-actress lost her balance on Friday while participating in the 5K Lady Garden Fun Run at London’s Battersea Park.

Cara Delevingne in Adidas sneakers. Rex

Though her personal items went flying, fortunately, the only other things that hit the pavement were her holographic-striped black Adidas sneakers.

She completed the look with blue track pants from the sportswear label, and later removed them to show off her leggings.

The charity event raised money and awareness for The Gynaecological Cancer Fund.

❤️ #LadyGarden5k #LadyGardenCampaign A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 23, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

Delevingne was joined by other British celebrities, including sister Chloe Delevingne, who serves on the board for the charity, and Spice Girls singer Mel C.

“Sporty Spice” — her namesake while in the pop group — had on a pair of black Asics for the run.

On her fundraising page she told fans that it was the first time she was able to break a sweat in the kicks since recovering from a health issue.

“After a year-long battle with hamstring issues I’m getting my trainers back on!” she wrote. “I haven’t run 5k for over a year so I’m a little nervous. Your support will be greatly appreciated.”