Cam Newton Pays Tribute to Craig Sager With His Postgame Outfit

Cam Newton during the Carolina Panthers game against the Washington Redskins on Dec. 19. REX Shutterstock

Tributes have been pouring in across social media since the death of legendary NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager on Dec. 15. Sager, who was battling acute myeloid leukemia, was 65. The basketball expert was beloved for his reporting as much as he was for his colorful, flamboyant suits.

Although he isn’t in the NBA, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was compelled to honor Sager by wearing a flashy outfit. After the Panthers’ win over the Washington Redskins on Monday night, Newton changed into a blue checked suit and Balenciaga multicolor sneakers. Newton capped off his look with a pink hat.

Cam Newton paying tribute to Craig Sager after the Carolina Panthers game on Dec. 19. AP Images

During the postgame press conference, Newton told the Charlotte Observer that he didn’t know Sager personally, but that he “just admired him from afar.”

“My heart goes out to him and his family for just a person that went against the grain,” Newton said. “I respect him for that. Being a person that looks at fashion to represent yourself or be able to explain or have some type of expression without even opening your mouth.”

Cam Newton's tribute to Craig Sager went the way to his shoes. https://t.co/pWGXGRxF26 pic.twitter.com/Ef5ue6P392 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 20, 2016

Following Sager’s death, many athletes and celebrities took to Twitter to express their respect.

The sports community lost a great one today. Rest In Peace Craig Sager. #RIPSager — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 15, 2016

RIP Mr Craig Sager. Gone but never forgotten — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 15, 2016

Want more?

NFL Star Stefon Diggs Wears Custom Supreme x Under Armour Cleats by Mache

Nike Creates Wild, Colorful Sneakers To Honor Ailing NBA Reporter Craig Sager’s Style

Is Jordan Brand Already Making Air Jordans for Next Year’s NBA All-Star Game?