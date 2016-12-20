Cam Newton Pays Tribute to Craig Sager With His Postgame Outfit

By / December 20, 2016
Cam Newton Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton during the Carolina Panthers game against the Washington Redskins on Dec. 19.
REX Shutterstock

Tributes have been pouring in across social media since the death of legendary NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager on Dec. 15. Sager, who was battling acute myeloid leukemia, was 65. The basketball expert was beloved for his reporting as much as he was for his colorful, flamboyant suits.

Although he isn’t in the NBA, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was compelled to honor Sager by wearing a flashy outfit. After the Panthers’ win over the Washington Redskins on Monday night, Newton changed into a blue checked suit and Balenciaga multicolor sneakers. Newton capped off his look with a pink hat.

Related
Twitter Reacts to Beloved NBA Reporter Craig Sager's Death

Cam Newton Carolina PanthersCam Newton paying tribute to Craig Sager after the Carolina Panthers game on Dec. 19. AP Images

During the postgame press conference, Newton told the Charlotte Observer that he didn’t know Sager personally, but that he “just admired him from afar.”

“My heart goes out to him and his family for just a person that went against the grain,” Newton said. “I respect him for that. Being a person that looks at fashion to represent yourself or be able to explain or have some type of expression without even opening your mouth.”

Following Sager’s death, many athletes and celebrities took to Twitter to express their respect.

 

Want more?

NFL Star Stefon Diggs Wears Custom Supreme x Under Armour Cleats by Mache

Nike Creates Wild, Colorful Sneakers To Honor Ailing NBA Reporter Craig Sager’s Style

Is Jordan Brand Already Making Air Jordans for Next Year’s NBA All-Star Game?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s