Brooks Unveils Boston Marathon Shoe Inspired By New England Lifestyle

The men's and women's colorways of the Brooks “Nantucket” Adrenaline GTS 16 . Courtesy of brand.

Top running brands are getting ready for the upcoming Boston Marathon, prepping sneakers for the celebrated race. One such brand is Brooks, with a reimagined iteration of its Adrenaline GTS 16, hitting stores in April.

The Brooks “Nantucket” Adrenaline GTS 16 is scheduled to hit stores Friday and retail for $130. The shoe will be available at the brand’s specialty running accounts in Boston, the Brooks Running Booth at the Boston Marathon expo and via its website, brooksrunning.com.

The men’s colorway of the Brooks “Nantucket” Adrenaline GTS 16. Courtesy of Brooks

The shoe, according to the brand, is inspired by summers spent on the cape and by the coastal culture and sailing roots of New Englanders.

“Summers on the cape represent a festive time for the region. We’ve brought this spirit of all-American revelry to life through the use of a red, white and blue plaid pattern that adorns the shoe and nautical details inspired by the eastern seaboard,” said Shane Downey, global director of Brooks Running Company, in a statement.

Another look at the Brooks “Nantucket” Adrenaline GTS. Courtesy of Brooks

The shoe features an all-American plaid pattern and nautical imagery including a lobster on the shoelace lock, a sailboat and whale on the heel, and an anchor on the sockliner.

A closeup of the Brooks “Nantucket” Adrenaline GTS 16’s heel. Courtesy of Brooks

The brand is looking to build on the momentum this year that it generated in 2015, claiming the top spot in terms of sales dollars in specialty running. To kickoff the year, Brooks unveiled its first-ever TV commercial, which debuted during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials in February.

