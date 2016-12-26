8 Best Boxing Day Sneaker Sales — From High-End to Sporty Street Styles

Converse x Missoni Chuck Taylor All-Star 70. Feature

With Christmas in the rearview, many retailers are beginning to roll out their biggest end-of-season savings so far for Boxing Day. Hundreds of new styles are making their way to the clearance racks, but it’s important to be discerning — not every discounted item is worth your hard-earned cash, and the last thing anyone wants is to get stuck with an impulse purchase that they never end up putting to use.

To help you weed through the duds and make the most of your post-holiday sneaker shopping, FN has rounded up the best styles currently on sale. Whether it’s a high-end designer model or a sporty street sneaker, there’s something for everyone here.

Rick Owens Gray Geobasket High Top Sneakers, $475; ssense.com.

Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star 70. Feature

Missoni x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star 70, $81.55; deadstock.ca.

Nike Roshe LD-1000. Nike

Nike Roshe LD-1000, $62.27; deadstock.ca.

Reebok Instapump Fury OG BK, $122.50; hbx.com.

BWGH x Puma R698. HBX

BWGH x Puma R698 “Dark Denim,” $92.50; hbx.com.

Lanvin White Leather & Suede Sneakers. Ssense

Lanvin White Leather & Suede Sneakers, $211; ssense.com.

Raf Simons x Adidas Matrix Spirit, $99; ssense.com.

Air Jordan 1 KO High OG, $84.48; deadstock.ca.

