Reports Circulating Blac Chyna Could Sign a Deal With Adidas

Blac Chyna in October 2016. REX Shutterstock

Update 12/21/16 3:40 p.m. ET: According to TMZ, sources from Adidas told the outlet that “This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar.” TMZ also apparently spoke with Blac Chyna’s lawyer who said, “I have absolutely no comment.”

—

Few could have predicted this one: Reality TV star Blac Chyna is reportedly in talks with Adidas to sign a deal with the athletic brand.

TMZ is reporting that Adidas has offered Blac Chyna a two-shoe deal with the option for a third. A source told TMZ that “Adidas is only willing to pay $250,000 … and Chyna’s insulted.”

The report continues: “Adidas wants Chyna to appear at media events and wear the athletic gear out in public.”

Chyna does have a loose connection to the brand already. Her fiancé, Rob Kardashian, with whom she was in a dramatic feud this weekend, is Kanye West’s brother-in-law. Of course, West has a long-term partnership with Adidas, which produces his Yeezy Boost sneakers. Meanwhile, Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner has a lucrative deal with Puma.

According to reports, Chyna left the couple’s home this weekend with their baby Dream, leaving Kardashian to plead with Chyna via social media to let him see the baby. This seems like a volatile time for Chyna to be negotiating any sort of deal, but one thing is for sure: These two always keep the world guessing.

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST

Want more?

Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Debuts ‘Santa Baby’ Socks

Kim Kardashian West Spotted at Dinner With Kanye West

The Sneakers Kourtney Kardashian Bought for Herself and Her Daughter