The Best Sneakers for the Basketball Player in Your Life

It’s not too late to do some last-minute holiday shopping, and if you have a basketball player on your shopping list, this is the solution to your woes. Whether you’re shopping for an elite-level shooter, someone who wants to make a statement on the court or a flat-out picky player, you’ll find what you need here.

The Air Jordan franchise lives on with the XXXI, a performance hoops sneaker with retro character. Its combination of style and substance makes it one of the smartest buys available now. Nike

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

Stephen Curry ’s signature sneaker line continues to evolve this year, and this attention-grabbing colorway is a great gift for the basketball player looking to make a statement. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3, $139.99; underarmour.com

Nike’s Hyperdunk franchise has become an annual release dating back to 2008, and for good reason: It’s consistently been one of the premier choices for small forwards. This year’s installment is more of the same, and the Flyknit version is a great choice for elite level ballers. Nike

Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, $200; nike.com

James Harden’s first signature sneaker is worth the wait, and its Primeknit and Boost construction brings Adidas’ top technologies to the forefront. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $160; adidas.com

Although it’s not part of his official signature sneaker line, the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 is approved by LeBron James himself. If it’s good enough for the “King,” it should satisfy even the staunchest of shooters. Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, $130; nike.com