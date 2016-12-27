The 5 Best Men’s Sneakers for Running

Now on its 33rd iteration, the Nike Zoom Pegasus is the most storied performance running shoe in the brand's catalog. There's a reason it has lasted so long: It's a no-nonsense neutral running shoe that's consistently upgraded with the brand's latest design techniques and technologies. Running Warehouse

If you really want to make those New Year’s resolutions happen, it may be time to consider upgrading your fitness shoe rotation altogether. For starters, when was the last time you replaced your running shoes? It’s often said that running shoes should be replaced every 300 to 400 miles, which could actually be sooner than you think. If the traction on the soles of your kicks is flat, toss them out and start anew with one of these.

The Brooks Ghost 9 is an ideal neutral running shoe for mid- to long-distance use. It features the brand’s BioMoGo DNA midsole, which is both eco-friendly and offers up to 30 percent more cushioning than traditional midsole material such as EVA. Running Warehouse

Brooks Ghost 9, $120; runningwarehouse.com

Now on its 33rd iteration, the Nike Zoom Pegasus is the most storied performance running shoe in the brand’s catalog. There’s a reason it has lasted so long: It’s a no-nonsense neutral running shoe that’s consistently upgraded with the brand’s latest design techniques and technologies. Running Warehouse

Nike Zoom Pegasus 33, $110; runningwarehouse.com

Saucony ’s Kinvara 7 features cushioning in the form of an energy-returning Everun heel insert and SSL EVA. On the upper, mesh is combined with Flex Film for a breathable and supportive fit. The Kinvara 7 is available in a number of special-edition marathon colorways including Chicago (pictured). Running Warehouse

Saucony Kinvara 7, $120; runningwarehouse.com

For runners who want to enjoy Adidas ’ acclaimed Boost cushioning, the Adizero Adios 3 is is a serious performance shoe that’s a go-to choice for many marathon runners. The neutral sneaker features ample Boost cushioning, a Torsion stability system, durable Continental rubber and AdiWear outsole, and breathable mesh upper. Running Warehouse

Adidas Adizero Adios 3, $140; runningwarehouse.com

With nearly full-length Gel cushioning, the Asics Gel Nimbus 18 offers a plush neutral ride. Its FluidFit mesh upper delivers both breathability and a snug, supportive fit, while the brand’s proprietary High Abrasion Rubber ensures that they’ll be able to last for miles to come. Running Warehouse

Asics Gel Nimbus 18, $119.95; runningwarehouse.com

