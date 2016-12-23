Barneys New York Still Has Yeezy Boost 350 V2s That You Can Win

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Black/White," which released on Dec. 17. Adidas

Barneys New York will make some Yeezy fans’ holiday wishes come true this week.

The luxury retailer is running a contest on Facebook for the chance to purchase a pair of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White.” Customers must like Barneys’ Facebook page and then enter using the form on the page. The contest, which allows one entry per person, runs through Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Barneys will select winners randomly on Jan. 5 and will notify the winners via email.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White” was released on Dec. 17 and quickly sold out on Adidas.com. Many who attempted to buy pairs online quickly realized they were out of luck, taking to social media to vent.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was spotted recently wearing an unreleased pair of Yeezys that have an all-black knit upper with red “SPLY-350” branding on the side.

