Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Gets the Bape Camouflage Treatment

A detailed look at the Bape x Reebok Question Mid. End

Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid signature sneaker turned 20 this year, and fittingly, Reebok pulled out all the stops with 20 different releases of the iconic shoe. As 2016 comes to a close, it’s clear the brand has saved the best for last by collaborating with Bape.

The Bape x Reebok Question Mid sticks with what has worked on the Japanese streetwear brand’s previous collaborations such as the Adidas NMD, wrapping the storied silhouette in Bape’s famous camouflage pattern. Olive green at the toe and heel complements the canvas-based camouflage, while clever branding appears discreetly across the eyelets and on a leather hit at the heel.

The Bape x Reebok Question Mid is part of the sneaker’s 20th anniversary collaborations. End

The Bape x Reebok Question Mid was recently spotted on rapper Kendrick Lamar, who has also released several successful Reebok collaborations this year.

Priced at $185, the Bape x Reebok Question Mid will be available Friday at select Reebok Classics retailers, including End. If previous Bape collaborations are any indication, this could be one of the fastest sellouts of the holiday season.

In related news, Bape’s ancillary brand AAPE by A Bathing Ape collaborated with K-Swiss on the Classic ’66 earlier this month.

The Bape x Reebok Question Mid sees Allen Iverson’s famous signature sneaker get covered in Bape’s iconic camouflage print. End

The heel of the Bape x Reebok Question Mid features both Reebok and Bape branding. End

The Bape x Reebok Question Mid will be available from select Reebok Classics retailers. End

Want more?

Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Gets Makeover From Packer Shoes

Reebok Made the Perfect Holiday Sneakers for the Grinch in Your Life

These Vetements x Reebok Pump Sneakers Defy Normality