Adidas-Sponsored Tennis Star Ana Ivanovic Announces Retirement

Ana Ivanovic at Wimbledon 2016. REX Shutterstock

Former No. 1-ranked tennis player Ana Ivanovic announced her retirement today on Twitter.

The 29-year-old Serbian wrote that choosing to retire was “a tough decision, but there’s much to celebrate.” Ivanovic began her professional career when she was 16 years old, winning her first and only Grand Slam title at the 2008 French Open; she reached the finals of the Australian Open that same year. Ivanovic battled several injuries during her career, which she acknowledged in her Twitter post.

Ana Ivanovic during the 2008 French Open. REX Shutterstock

Ivanovic said she was inspired to take up tennis when she was 5 years old, after watching former player Monica Seles, and that the career highs she experienced while ranked at No. 1 in 2008 demanded being in top shape.

Ivanovic wrote: “For myself, for my fans and for all the young girls and boys who might be watching me, just as I watched Monica, I can only play if I can perform up to my own high standards, and I can no longer do that. It is time to move on.”

In her post, she thanked her family, friends, management, supporters and sponsors, which has included Adidas since 2006. Ivanovic signed a lifetime contract with the German athletic brand and will reportedly continue to be a brand ambassador in retirement.

See Ivanovic’s full post below.

To my dear supporters…. pic.twitter.com/9ycCamNela — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) December 28, 2016

Want more?

Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant and More Athletes Get New Kyrie Irving Sneakers for Christmas

Serena Williams on Why Fashion Is Important in Tennis

Vintage Photos of Tennis Legend Stan Smith