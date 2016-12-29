Alife Releases Limited-Edition Reebok Collaboration Inspired by New York

An on-foot look at Alife's New York-inspired Reebok Phase 1 Pro collaboration. Alife

New York sneaker store and streetwear brand Alife’s new Reebok collaboration was released today, and it’s still available in all three colorways.

The Alife x Reebok Phase 1 Pro “NY, NY” pays homage to the store’s Rivington Street roots with black, gray and white styles of the retro ’80s tennis sneaker. Each pair features leather uppers and gum soles with blue branding, red Alife logos and text referencing New York at the midsole and heel.

The collaboration’s origin-driven theme even extends to its price; $99, a nod to the year Alife was founded.

Alife and Reebok have a storied collaboration history, with their most famous being the neon felt “Ball Out” Court Victory Pump, which was released in 2006, then reissued in 2014.

Alife x Reebok Phase 1 Pro “NY, NY” Black, $99; alife.nyc

Alife x Reebok Phase 1 Pro “NY, NY” Gray, $99; alife.nyc

Alife x Reebok Phase 1 Pro “NY, NY” White, $99; alife.nyc

