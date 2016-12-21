These Eight Air Jordans Will Hit Stores in the Spring

The tongue of the spring '17 Air Jordan 4. Courtesy of Nike.

Jordan Brand is making sure Air Jordan fans will be satisfied in the spring.

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s label unveiled today several retro favorites that will hit stores for spring ’17. The season’s sneakers revealed — eight in total — are an Air Jordan 4, an Air Jordan 5, an Air Jordan 6, two Air Jordan 8 iterations, two Air Jordan 12 Low looks and an Air Jordan 15.

The sneakers that will be released, according to the brand, are a nod to “the brand’s legacy of pushing the boundaries of style both on and off the court.”

The “Take Flight” iterations of the Air Jordan 8 and the Air Jordan 5 arrive on Jan. 28 and Feb. 11, respectively. The Air Jordan 8, according to Jordan Brand, boasts a sequoia green colorway that was inspired by the Air Jordan 9 “Olive,” and the Air Jordan 5 execution was inspired by a P51 flight bomber jacket.

Air Jordan 8 “Take Flight.” Courtesy of Nike.

Air Jordan 5 “Take Flight.” Courtesy of Nike.

Jordan Brand will also issue the original colorway of the Air Jordan 15, which was originally released in 1999. The shoe, which was inspired by a stealth fighter plane, arrives on Jan. 7.

Air Jordan 15. Courtesy of Nike.

This year the brand unveiled the “Alternate” concept, an interpretation of what Jordan would have worn on the court if he received player-exclusive colors. The label will drop two “Alternate” shoes to start 2017 — the Air Jordan 6 on March 11 and the Air Jordan 8 on Feb. 25.

Air Jordan 6 “Alternate.” Courtesy of Nike.

Air Jordan 8 “Alternate.” Courtesy of Nike.

The Air Jordan 12 Low returns next year in a pair of colorways — “Max Orange” and “Playoff.” The “Max Orange” iteration arrives on Jan. 14, and the “Playoff” sneaker drops on Feb. 25.

Air Jordan 12 Low “Max Orange.” Courtesy of Nike.

Air Jordan 12 Low “Playoff.” Courtesy of Nike.

Jordan Brand also unveiled a new colorway of the classic Air Jordan 4 that boasts premium materials such as a full black nubuck upper and metallic gold finishes. The shoe hits stores on Feb. 5.