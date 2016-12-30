How To Buy the Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Black Cat’ on New Year’s Eve

Details on the Air Jordan 6 "Black Cat." Nike

Michael Jordan had a number of nicknames throughout the course of his legendary career: Air Jordan, His Airness and Money, just to name a few. And on Saturday, one of Jordan’s lesser-known aliases — Black Cat — will inspire a new colorway of the sneakers he wore en route to his first NBA championship in 1991.

The Air Jordan 6 “Black Cat” features a perforated black leather upper with reflective underlays and laces. The blacked-out look continues down low, save for a few small accents of white on the midsole. The sneaker’s traditionally clear outsole has been given a smoky translucent treatment, while the insole features a cat-inspired graphic.

The Air Jordan 6 “Black Cat” is the second Air Jordan 6 release of 2016 offered in adult sizing. Nike

To call the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 6 nostalgic would be an understatement. According to lore, Jordan’s Black Cat nickname dates back to his childhood in Wilmington, N.C., where he received the name from his peers. Later in his career, the nickname came full circle when famed Nike and Air Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield modeled the 1987 Air Jordan 3 after a black panther. The concept was revisited a decade later on the Air Jordan 13, and served as the inspiration for a number of retro colorways in the late 2000s.

Priced at $190 in sizes 8-15, $140 for 3.5Y-7Y, $80 for 11C-3Y, and $60 for 4C-10C, the Air Jordan 6 “Black Cat” will be released on Saturday at select Jordan Brand retailers. It will be available from Nike SNKRS in men’s sizing at 10 a.m. ET, while smaller sizes will be offered on nike.com.

The Air Jordan 6 “Black Cat” features a perforated black leather upper with hits of white on the midsole. Nike

The Air Jordan 6 “Black Cat” is priced at $190 and will be available from select Jordan Brand retailers on Saturday. Nike

The insole of the Air Jordan 6 “Black Cat” features a fierce cat-like graphic inspired by the sneaker’s nickname. Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 6 “Black Cat.” Nike

The Air Jordan 6’s traditionally clear outsole has been given a smoky translucent treatment. Nike

Want more?

Former NFL Star Andre Johnson Debuts Exclusive Miami Hurricanes Air Jordan 11s

Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard Debuts Exclusive Metallic Gold Air Jordan 11s

Jordan Brand Celebrates the Chinese New Year With Limited-Edition Air Jordan 12s