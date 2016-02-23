Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘The Master’ Drops Saturday

By / February 23, 2016
Air Jordan 12 Retro The Master
Air Jordan 12 Retro "The Master."
Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 12 is one of the most celebrated signature shoes of NBA legend Michael Jordan. This weekend, a colorway of the retro shoe inspired by a poster that was released when the shoes made their debut will hit stores.

The Air Jordan 12 Retro “The Master” arrives on Saturday and will retail for $190. The shoe will also be available in grade school, preschool and toddler sizes, with retail prices of $140, $80 and $60, respectively.

Air Jordan 12 Retro The MasterAnother look at the Air Jordan 12 Retro “The Master.” Courtesy of Nike

The predominantly black shoe features gold and white accents to provide contrast. On the shoe’s upper are four gold eyelets featuring the classic Jumpman logo, a small white overlay reading “Jumpman” near the midsole on the medial side of the shoe and a similar overlay without branding on the lateral side. White also appears on the tongue in the form of the Jumpman branding and “TWO3” written vertically between the laces, “23” on the heel and Jumpman logo on the outsole that extends to the front of the shoe.

xDRxKNOCKx
1 hour
That gold looks dope on that black with the shape
Vanessa
9 months
One of my gold eyelets fell off and it's now lost. I'm wishing someone would sell just...
Nae
10 months
Is there a way you can just by the gold eyelets for the shoe

Air Jordan 12 Retro The MasterGold eyelets on the Air Jordan 12 Retro “The Master.” Courtesy of Nike

The last Jordan retro to hit stores was the Air Jordan 5 “Dunk From Above,” which featured a midnight-navy, metallic-gold star and white color palette that supports Jordan Brand’s seasonal “soar” theme. The shoe came out on Feb. 20 and retailed for $175.

Air Jordan 12 Retro The MasterThe heels of the Air Jordan 12 Retro “The Master.” Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 12 Retro The MasterA look from above the Air Jordan 12 Retro “The Master.” Courtesy of Nike

4 thoughts on “Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘The Master’ Drops Saturday

    1. One of my gold eyelets fell off and it’s now lost. I’m wishing someone would sell just the gold eyelets individually.

      Reply