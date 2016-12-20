Jordan Brand Celebrates the Chinese New Year With Limited-Edition Air Jordan 12s

Both the men's and GS versions of the Air Jordan 12 "Chinese New Year." Nike

Although it’s still more than a month away, Jordan Brand’s 2017 Chinese New Year collection already looks promising.

The collection is spearheaded by the men’s Air Jordan 12 in a familiar look. The colorway blends a white upper with textured black overlays and gold and red accents, a nod to the original “Taxi” Air Jordan 12 colorway from 1996.

The tongue of the Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year” features Chinese characters that translate to the number 12. Nike

Unlike its inspiration, this “Chinese New Year” Air Jordan 12 does not feature a leather upper, instead opting for a reflective material that shines under direct light. Other differences include a new textured pattern on the black overlays, a matte woodgrain look on the gold accents, translucent outsole details, and the addition of Chinese characters translating to the number 12 at the tongue.

The white upper of the Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year” features a reflective treatment that shines under light. Nike

Jordan Brand didn’t forget about sneakerheads with small feet, either. The Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year” will be offered in grade-school sizing in a cream colorway accented with red and gold.

The GS iteration of the “Chinese New Year” Air Jordan 12. Nike

The shoes are set for release exclusively in China on Jan. 7; this “Chinese New Year” collection is expected to see a wider release from select Jordan Brand stockists on Jan. 28. The men’s size is priced at $250, while the GS version comes in at $160. The retro sneakers will be accompanied by the release of a similarly themed Air Jordan XXXI.

The GS version of the “Chinese New Year” Air Jordan 12 includes red and gold accents. Nike

The colorway of the Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year” is inspired by the original “Taxi” makeup from 1996. Nike

Gold accents are found throughout the upper of the Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year.” Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year” features a textured overlay also seen at the mudguard. Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year” features translucent details. Nike

The Air Jordan 12 GS “Chinese New Year” is priced at $160. Nike

The Air Jordan 12 GS “Chinese New Year” will be released in January. Nike

The Air Jordan 12 GS “Chinese New Year” features a cream-colored upper. Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 12 GS “Chinese New Year.” Nike

Want more?

Michael Jordan Told a Former NBA Star He Wasn’t Good Enough to Wear Air Jordans

Is Jordan Brand Already Making Air Jordans for Next Year’s NBA All-Star Game?

Is This Next Year’s Air Jordan 11 Holiday Release?