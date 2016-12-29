Former NFL Star Andre Johnson Debuts Exclusive Miami Hurricanes Air Jordan 11s

Miami Hurricanes-themed Air Jordan 11 exclusives worn by former NFL standout Andre Johnson. Instagram

There are countless perks that come with sneaker endorsements — top-dollar payouts, free product and the possibility of having your own signature shoe, just to name a few — but the allure of receiving exclusive kicks arguably trumps them all. For proof, look no further than what former NFL standout Andre Johnson posted Wednesday on social media.

Johnson, who was born in Miami and was a star at his hometown college’s football team from 2000 to 2002, broke out a pair of exclusive Air Jordan 11s inspired by The U for the squad’s Russell Athletic Bowl matchup against West Virginia.

The collegiate kicks play off the “72-10” Air Jordan 11 colorway released in December 2015, making use of similar materials in an all-new Hurricanes-inspired color scheme. The leather upper of these Jordan 11s is a dark green, while a translucent orange outsole caps off their white midsole.

Cheat mode activated. He's not playing very fair. A photo posted by Sneaker Info. (@pinoe77) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:03pm PST

For now, these Instagram images may be as close as any of us come to a pair of the exclusive Air Jordans, as there are no confirmed plans to release this pair.

On Dec. 10, Jordan Brand released the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11, which took inspiration from the 1996 animated film. The sneakers drew long lines of shoppers nationwide, with one fan spending 18 hours in the cold for a chance to buy the patent leather-adorned kicks.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Unveils Its Biggest Holiday Sneaker Release

Is This Next Year’s Air Jordan 11 Holiday Release?

Why 2017 Will Be a Huge Year for Air Jordans