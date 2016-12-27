Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard Debuts Exclusive Metallic Gold Air Jordan 11s

Kawhi Leonard (left) and Maurice Harkless. Steve Dykes/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Christmas Day, the San Antonio Spurs picked up a 119-100 win over the Chicago Bulls to improve to 25-6 overall. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs in scoring with 33 points, but they couldn’t have gotten it done without Kawhi Leonard’s 25-point, 10-rebound effort and flawless free-throw shooting.

On the hardwood, Leonard donned his usual Air Jordan XXXI. But the forward broke out something unexpected behind the scenes that was fitting for the holiday: a metallic gold exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 11.

Kawhi Leonard’s all gold Air Jordan 11 exclusives. Twitter

Leonard’s exclusive Air Jordan 11s were shared on social media, with the best look provided by Spurs beat writer Jabari Young on Twitter.

This exclusive version of the retro sneakers features an all-gold upper reminiscent of the “Metallic Gold” Air Jordan 11 Low released in August. While the low-top variation kept things somewhat traditional with a white leather upper and gold overlays, Leonard’s exclusives are much more liberal in their use of the metallic coating.

Save for the white midsole and signature translucent outsole, these Air Jordan 11s are covered in gold. A few hits of black appear on the tongue and heel branding, but they’re barely noticeable against the golden sheen seen on the rest of the shoe.

Like many player exclusives, this pair will likely never make it to retail.

👀 Khawi cookin with the Gold 11 PEs 📸 cred : From the FB Group #search #scoop208 on FB and join A photo posted by A Jizzle (@ajizzle2rs) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

