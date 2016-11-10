Why This Artist Destroyed a Pair of $6,000 Adidas Yeezy Boosts

Artist Erick Artik's sculpture sees the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 covered in paint. Instagram

Everyone knows the old adage “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but for French artist Erick Artik, it’s the other way around.

Artik, who is based in Miami, recently shared photos on his Instagram account of a sculpture that featured a destroyed pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 750s in their original — and rarest — “Light Brown/Carbon White” colorway.

The art project sees the delicate suede upper of the extremely coveted Yeezy sneakers get covered in black and white paint. A few touches of red were splattered on the midsole for good measure, resulting in what is an eye-catching presentation, to say the least.

A sculpture by artist Erick Artik featuring the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Instagram

In an exclusive interview with Footwear News, Artik told us that the project was created for sneaker boutique Addict Miami to display in its new Brickell City Centre location.

Artik says he’s a Yeezy fan himself and used an authentic pair of sneakers for the project, which makes the whole thing that much more shocking. At sneaker consignment store Flight Club, the rarest sizes of these “Light Brown/Carbon White” Yeezy Boost 750s are priced at a whopping $6,000 apiece.

Located at 701 S. Miami Ave., Addict Miami’s Brickell City Centre space is expected to open next week. To see more of Artik’s work, visit erickartik.com.