How to Reserve the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 ‘Light Brown’

By / October 12, 2016
Adidas Yeezy Boost 750
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown."
Courtesy of brand

With the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown” set to be available Saturday at select retailers, Adidas is giving people a chance to avoid the launch-day madness and reserve the sneakers ahead of time.

As previously seen with releases such as the “Red Apple” NMD and numerous Yeezy Boosts, the “Light Brown” Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 will be offered from the Adidas Confirmed app.

Related
Here's a Closer Look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Core Black/Red' Infant Sneakers

For a chance to reserve the shoes, you’ll need to sign up for the Adidas Confirmed app today before noon ET. After that, you’ll need to ensure that you’re within the predetermined zone pictured on the app.

click here
40 mins
[...]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to simply because we assume they may be...
James
4 months
True but Speedy Sneakers Bot : https://www.speedy-sneakers.com/en/ is free for the 15 th october so you can...
drew
4 months
Who are you kidding with the amount of bots out there no one that is a human...

Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown"Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.” Courtesy of brand.

Adidas recently expanded the Confirmed app to areas of the U.S. including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Long Island (New York), Miami, North New Jersey, Orange County (California), Orlando, Fla., Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., as well as international cities including Berlin, London and Milan.

The reservations for the “Light Brown” Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 begin at 4 p.m. ET. If previous Adidas Confirmed launches are any indication, sizes will likely be claimed within minutes, so you’ll need to be quick if you want a chance to reserve the sneakers.

If you’re not able to lock down a pair today, the “Light Brown” Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 will be available from adidas.com/yeezy and select Adidas Originals retailers on Saturday for $350.

Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown"Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.” Courtesy of brand.
Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown"The sole of the Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.” Courtesy of brand.
Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown"The medial side of the Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.” Courtesy of brand.

Want More?

A Closer Look at the Yeezy Boost 750s Dropping This Weekend

Yeezy Boost 350 V2: Photos Surface of the Sneakers Dropping on Black Friday

How a Footwear Designer Went From Working for Payless to Yeezy

3 thoughts on “How to Reserve the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 ‘Light Brown’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s