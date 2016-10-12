How to Reserve the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 ‘Light Brown’

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown." Courtesy of brand

With the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown” set to be available Saturday at select retailers, Adidas is giving people a chance to avoid the launch-day madness and reserve the sneakers ahead of time.

As previously seen with releases such as the “Red Apple” NMD and numerous Yeezy Boosts, the “Light Brown” Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 will be offered from the Adidas Confirmed app.

For a chance to reserve the shoes, you’ll need to sign up for the Adidas Confirmed app today before noon ET. After that, you’ll need to ensure that you’re within the predetermined zone pictured on the app.

Adidas recently expanded the Confirmed app to areas of the U.S. including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Long Island (New York), Miami, North New Jersey, Orange County (California), Orlando, Fla., Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., as well as international cities including Berlin, London and Milan.

The reservations for the “Light Brown” Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 begin at 4 p.m. ET. If previous Adidas Confirmed launches are any indication, sizes will likely be claimed within minutes, so you’ll need to be quick if you want a chance to reserve the sneakers.

If you’re not able to lock down a pair today, the “Light Brown” Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 will be available from adidas.com/yeezy and select Adidas Originals retailers on Saturday for $350.

