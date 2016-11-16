Another Look at Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 350 V2s That Will Arrive on Nov. 23

Kanye West in New York. Splash.

It’s been over a month since we first laid eyes on the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways, and now the next wave of Kanye West-designed sneakers are almost here.

The latest word is that this trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, previously rumored for a Black Friday release, will instead arrive on Nov. 23, just ahead of the holiday shopping frenzy.

Thanks to @theyeezymafia, we’re getting a closer look at the group. Included in this batch of colorways are a “Core Black/Copper” style (pictured front below) that uses a black Primeknit upper and a tan contrast stripe, a “Core Black/Red” makeup (middle) that features the most vibrant shade of the bunch, and a “Core Black/Green” look (back) that utilizes an olive drab stripe.

A look at the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases. Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Like the “Beluga” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that preceded these colorways in September, each of these black-based styles is adorned with the now-iconic “SPLY-350” branding across their lateral sides, although a few minor adjustments have been made from the previous version. Most notably, the contrast stripe on the new pairs does not extend to the middle seam, and the “SPLY-350” script has been flipped for a mirrored look.

Here are the details you need to know to buy one — or all three — of these Yeezy Boost 350 V2s next week. First, they’re priced at $220 each, which means the grand total for the full set would be around $700 after taxes. All three colorways are set to be released on Nov. 23 through select Adidas Originals retailers, and you can also expect a launch via the Adidas Confirmed app.

Want more?

Kanye West Hangs Out With Streetwear Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy in Moscow

Emily Ratajkowski Wore Yeezy Season 2 Heels With Her Halloween Costume

Why This Artist Destroyed a Pair of $6,000 Adidas Yeezy Boosts