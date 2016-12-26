How a Sneakerhead Turned Yeezy Boosts Into Ice Skates

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s customized as ice skates. Youtube

Although it’s equipped with modern Adidas technologies such as Boost and Primeknit, the Adidas Yeezy Boost line is by and large a lifestyle franchise — save for a handful of revamped football cleats. Still, that didn’t stop one sneakerhead from turning a pair of “Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s into fully functional ice skates and using them to play hockey.

Branden Wiebe, who goes by @namebranclothing on Instagram, is the mind behind these unusual custom sneakers. It’s not Weibe’s first sneaker-related stunt, either, as he’s previously caught viewers’ attention by turning Yeezys into roller skates, setting sneakers on fire, and literally baking bread in a pair of “Bred” Air Jordans.

To watch the full creation of the Yeezy Boost ice skates, visit Wiebe’s YouTube channel.

If you’re interested in re-creating Wiebe’s custom ice skates skates, you’ll have to wait awhile as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 last released on Dec. 17 and sold out within minutes, as usual.

The next Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases are rumored to include “White/Black/Red” and “Black/Red” colorways in early 2017, however nothing has been officially confirmed by Adidas.

