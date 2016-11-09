This Could Be Your Last Chance to Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga’

By / November 9, 2016
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga"
A look at the knit detailing on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga."
HBX

It’s been six weeks since the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” were released, but if you missed out on the sought-after sneakers when they dropped on Sept. 24, there’s still hope.

Online retailer HBX is offering sneaker fans what could be the final chance to buy the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” for its retail price ($220). For a chance to purchase the sneakers, all you need to do is sign up for the raffle here and hang tight to find out if you’re one of the chosen few.

As of 2 p.m. ET today, the raffle will remain open for one day and 15 hours, according to a countdown timer on the page.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga"The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” features a gray Primeknit build with a bright “Solar Red” contrast stripe across its upper. HBX

In addition to the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga,” HBX will raffle another coveted Yeezy release later this month. The Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown,” which originally was released on Oct. 15, will be up for the taking beginning Nov. 23 at 6 a.m. ET.

In the weeks following the release of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga,” the sneaker has continued to make headlines after outselling the Nike Air Force 1, being cut up and turned into a face mask and even getting sent into space.

In other Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 news, a trio of new black-based colorways is expected later this month. A Black Friday release date had previously been reported; however, the most recent rumors are pointing to a Nov. 23 launch.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga"The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” features encapsulated full-length Boost cushioning. HBX
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga"The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” is one of 2016’s most sought-after sneakers. HBX

