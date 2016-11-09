It’s been six weeks since the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” were released, but if you missed out on the sought-after sneakers when they dropped on Sept. 24, there’s still hope.
Online retailer HBX is offering sneaker fans what could be the final chance to buy the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” for its retail price ($220). For a chance to purchase the sneakers, all you need to do is sign up for the raffle here and hang tight to find out if you’re one of the chosen few.
As of 2 p.m. ET today, the raffle will remain open for one day and 15 hours, according to a countdown timer on the page.
In addition to the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga,” HBX will raffle another coveted Yeezy release later this month. The Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown,” which originally was released on Oct. 15, will be up for the taking beginning Nov. 23 at 6 a.m. ET.
In the weeks following the release of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga,” the sneaker has continued to make headlines after outselling the Nike Air Force 1, being cut up and turned into a face mask and even getting sent into space.
In other Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 news, a trio of new black-based colorways is expected later this month. A Black Friday release date had previously been reported; however, the most recent rumors are pointing to a Nov. 23 launch.
104 thoughts on “This Could Be Your Last Chance to Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga’”
Computers are receiving better and better in the manner that
they function nowadays. There’s no question that people rely on them in their daily lives now.
If you are prepared to learn about how an iPad can make your daily life easier, continue reading to learn about all the options.
When you are looking at purchasing an iPad you will need to
consider a few things to get the best price possible. If you want to use the iPad beyond your office or home, then you will need to purchase the more expensive version that includes 3g as well
as WIFI.
Battery life is normally shorter when using heavier applications like movies and games.
Modifying screen brightness can help to lengthen your battery life.
You can enjoy your iPad without requiring it to be on the
brightest setting. You shouldn’t be fooled into convinced that iPads
are just useful if you are into gaming or entertainment.
There is actually an application for anything you can possibly think about.
This consists of home organization apps like personal budgets as well as recipe books, calculators,
and anything else you can possibly imagine.
Before you get an app, you should check out any alternatives that
are cheaper or even free. Often popular applications have free light variations that are
basically the exact same thing except; They include advertisements.
If this doesn’t bother you, maybe it’s a good way to save a
few dollars.
You can use shortcuts for text messages. Just touch your space pub two
times as you type a sentence, and a period and space can look by the end.
You won’t need to labor over your communications using this method.