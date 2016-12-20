Adidas Is Releasing a New ‘Chinese New Year’ Ultra Boost 3.0 in 2017

By / December 20, 2016
Adidas Ultra Boost
The Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0 "Chinese New Year 2017."
The Chinese New Year-themed sneakers continue to roll in, and Adidas is the latest brand to get in on the action with a multicolor spin on its latest Ultra Boost.

Picking up where its previous “Chinese New Year” Ultra Boosts left off, Adidas has given the Ultra Boost 3.0 a red-based multicolor makeover just in time for the annual celebration. While last year’s holiday release featured multicolor Primeknit only at the toe, Adidas has used the eye-catching knit more liberally for 2017’s iteration.

🎄restocked🎄 CNY – US 10 MILITARY – US 10 / 10.5 / 11 plz 👉🏻 DM with size and destination

A photo posted by J (@icefuckingfire) on

The red-based construction features a marled texture and various shades of yarn reminiscent of Ronnie Fieg’s to-be-released Ultra Boost Mid collaboration. It’s supported by a black cage and heel cup and cushioned with a full-length white Boost midsole to complete the Year of the Rooster-themed sneaker.

Chinese New Year US Women 5.5 👉🏻 $210 shipped

A photo posted by J (@icefuckingfire) on

Despite an abundance of imagery, there are no release details available for this Adidas Ultra Boost 3.0.

