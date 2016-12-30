This Adidas Sneaker Is a Budget-Friendly Alternative to Yeezy Boosts

The law of supply and demand has made Adidas’ Yeezy Boost sneakers unattainable to many, but don’t fret: There’s a new Adidas Originals model reminiscent of Kanye West’s mega-popular kicks that costs a fraction of the price.
As the latest addition to Adidas’ heritage-inspired Tubular franchise, the Tubular Shadow blends both old and new design cues for a modern lifestyle look. Its minimal, sleek construction and overall silhouette have drawn comparisons to West’s Yeezy Boost 350, and some of the Tubular Shadow’s colorways, such as the “Light Brown” style featured here, are similar to previous Yeezy makeups.
Although it doesn’t include technologies like Boost or Primeknit, the Tubular Shadow makes use of a comparable knitted upper and an extended Tubular outsole. An asymmetrical lacing system and folded “burrito” tongue give the sneaker a contemporary edge, while materials such as nubuck and suede (featured on select styles) add a premium feel.
This “Light Brown” Adidas Tubular Shadow is available now from retailers such as Finish Line for $99.99, less than half of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s retail price.
Adidas Tubular Shadow, $99.99; finishline.com
Want more?
Customs Officials Seize $32 Million Worth of Fake Nike and Adidas Sneakers
How a Sneakerhead Turned Yeezy Boosts Into Ice Skates
Zara Releases Affordable Sneakers Inspired by the Popular Adidas NMD