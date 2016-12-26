These Pink Adidas Sneakers Pay Tribute to a Mother’s Love and Hip-Hop

Adidas Skateboarding's Na-Kel Smith Matchcourt High RX; $80; Adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas.

For his latest sneaker with Adidas, pro skater Na-Kel Smith didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

The sportswear brand’s team rider paid homage to his two loves — hip-hop and his mother — in the new Matchcourt High RX sneakers, dropping Jan. 1 on Adidas.com and at specialty stores.

The 22-year-old’s kicks feature a pink suede upper with a white vulcanized sole and a red rose stitched on the tongue embroidered with “Suggah”— a nod to his mother’s musical moniker, Suggah B., from when she was a member of the rap group Urban Prop.

Inspired by the 1975 Nizza, the sneaker blends the court-style silhouette of its predecessor, but it’s engineered for skateboarding functionality.

Coinciding with the release date, Adidas Skateboarding will also drop two other styles.

More than 65 years ago, Adidas’ Samba shoe was introduced as an indoor soccer boot intended to combat winter turfs. Now the sportswear brand has reimagined the shoe — combining its rich soccer heritage and retro design with skateboarding performance.

The Samba ADV incorporates past elements such as its classic T-toe and tan gum sole, and features new enhancements that improve conditions for board control and grip for skateboarders, including a molded heel clip, directional tread for precision and a molded sockliner. The shoes retail for $75.

Serving as a companion to the Samba silhouette, the Busenitz Vulc RX from pro-skater Dennis Busenitz features a pig suede toe-cap and vulcanized outsole, retailing for $85.

All three styles will debut Jan. 1 on Adidas.com and specialty stores.