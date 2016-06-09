Adidas Releasing More NMD_R1 Sneakers On Friday

Adidas NMD_R1 in navy. Courtesy of brand.

Adidas Originals’ continuously popular NMD_R1 silhouette is set to be released again on Friday in three new colorways.

The runner — which takes inspiration from some of Adidas’ classic styles while also looking toward the future — will be available in gray, black and navy. Each has tonal three stripes and a white Boost sole.

The shoes will retail for $120 on the Adidas website and in stores.

Adidas NMD_R1 in gray. Courtesy of brand.

Adidas NMD_R1 in black. Courtesy of brand.

Adidas has said it will continue to release more NMDs throughout the year. Brand collaborator Pharrell Williams has been spotted several times recently wearing the NMD “Human Race” sneakers that he may have worked on with Japanese designer Nigo, who is behind the brand Human Made.

This week, NBA star Damian Lillard helped Adidas debut the Tubular Instinct PK for fall ’16.

