Next Yeezy Boost Release Set For Aug. 27

Kanye West has a long-term partnership deal with Adidas. Courtesy of Adidas.

The next Yeezy Boost release is sooner than you think.

Adidas Originals announced today that the next drop will be Yeezy Boost 350s for infants and toddlers on Aug. 27. On Sunday, Adidas tweeted a photo that shows the outline of what looked like a Yeezy Boost 350. Now we know that the release will be the 350s offered in the Turtledove and Pirate Black colorways.

Introducing the newest member of the family. #YEEZYBOOST 350 Infant in sizes 5k-10k launches in both Turtle Dove and Pirate Black colourways August 27th. A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Aug 22, 2016 at 1:04am PDT

Adidas will once again open its Confirmed reservation app in select cities ahead of the release so customers can reserve a pair. The shoes will retail for $130 and will be offered in sizes 5-10 for infants and toddlers.

Ahead of the last release, which was the Yeezy Boost 750 in light grey, Adidas expanded its Confirmed reservations app to additional cities across the U.S. as well as several European cities, causing the app to close in less than a minute when reservations were opened.

As with past releases, Adidas will likely announce a date and time when the Confirmed app will open for reservations, as well as a list of global retailers carrying the shoes.

In other Yeezy news, Footwear News confirmed with West’s team that he will show his Yeezy Season 4 collection on Sept. 7 — the first day of New York Fashion Week.

Click here to get all the details on the release.

Want More?

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 4 Collection On Sept. 7

Celebrities Wearing Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 Shoes

Kim Kardashian West Debuts Customized Thigh-High Black Yeezy Boots At Revolve Social Club

North West Tries On Mom Kim Kardashian West’s Balenciaga Boots