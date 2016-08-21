Next Yeezy Boost Release Set For Aug. 27

By / August 21, 2016
Adidas Kanye West
Kanye West has a long-term partnership deal with Adidas.
Courtesy of Adidas.

The next Yeezy Boost release is sooner than you think.

Adidas Originals announced today that the next drop will be Yeezy Boost 350s for infants and toddlers on Aug. 27. On Sunday, Adidas tweeted a photo that shows the outline of what looked like a Yeezy Boost 350. Now we know that the release will be the 350s offered in the Turtledove and Pirate Black colorways.

Adidas will once again open its Confirmed reservation app in select cities ahead of the release so customers can reserve a pair. The shoes will retail for $130 and will be offered in sizes 5-10 for infants and toddlers.

Ahead of the last release, which was the Yeezy Boost 750 in light grey, Adidas expanded its Confirmed reservations app to additional cities across the U.S. as well as several European cities, causing the app to close in less than a minute when reservations were opened.

As with past releases, Adidas will likely announce a date and time when the Confirmed app will open for reservations, as well as a list of global retailers carrying the shoes.

In other Yeezy news, Footwear News confirmed with West’s team that he will show his Yeezy Season 4 collection on Sept. 7 — the first day of New York Fashion Week.

Click here to get all the details on the release.

