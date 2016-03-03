Adidas Originals Unveils Its NMD City Sock Summer Release

By / March 3, 2016
Adidas Originals NMD City Sock
Adidas Originals NMD City Sock.
Courtesy of brand.

The NMD has quickly become a sneakerhead shoe of choice and released in multiple iterations by Adidas Originals. The brand unveiled today an upcoming edition of the shoe – with several updates to its upper – slated for a summer release.

The Adidas Originals NMD City Sock is the new mid-cut version of its acclaimed shoe, devoid of laces. The shoe, like other NMD releases, uses the brand’s innovative Primeknit material for its upper, giving the laceless shoe a sock-like fit. The NMD City Sock also utilizes a full-length Boost midsole.

Related
Alexander Wang Is Releasing More Adidas Boost Sneakers Soon

Adidas Originals NMD City SockAnother look at the Adidas Originals NMD City Sock. Courtesy of Adidas Originals

The brand’s latest model, according to Adidas Originals, is a variation on its NMD philosophy of elevating the shoe’s stylistic elements through uncompromised technical drive, and it is inspired by contemporary functional designs and high-fashion sensibilities.

Barbara lynnette miller
18 mins
Do you happen to have your city sock in all blue please text meback
GIAY ADIDAS CHINH
8 months
Wow ! This pair looks fantastic I really want to have them in my wish list
jack sten (@theshoeswant)
1 year
http://www.shopyeezyboost.com/Adidas-NMD-Runner-c-3.html

The NMD has hit retail shelves in many colorways this year, most recently with the NMD R1 Primeknit, which dropped on Feb. 20. The shoe, which retailed for $170, featured a predominantly yellow gold Primeknit upper with an all-over noise graphic and black accents, a black and white Boost midsole, and a black outsole. The first NMD release of 2016, the NMD_R1, arrived on Jan. 30 and featured a gray, black and white colorway.

Adidas Originals NMD City SockThe Adidas Originals NMD City Sock on foot. Courtesy of Adidas Originals

Want More?

Adidas Originals Unveils Gold NMD R1 Primeknit

Adidas Unveils First NMD Sneaker Colorway Of 2016

Adidas Originals Unveils NMD Sneaker

Adidas Releases First Sneaker In Marathon Series Pack

3 thoughts on “Adidas Originals Unveils Its NMD City Sock Summer Release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s