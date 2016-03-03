Adidas Originals Unveils Its NMD City Sock Summer Release

Adidas Originals NMD City Sock. Courtesy of brand.

The NMD has quickly become a sneakerhead shoe of choice and released in multiple iterations by Adidas Originals. The brand unveiled today an upcoming edition of the shoe – with several updates to its upper – slated for a summer release.

The Adidas Originals NMD City Sock is the new mid-cut version of its acclaimed shoe, devoid of laces. The shoe, like other NMD releases, uses the brand’s innovative Primeknit material for its upper, giving the laceless shoe a sock-like fit. The NMD City Sock also utilizes a full-length Boost midsole.

Another look at the Adidas Originals NMD City Sock. Courtesy of Adidas Originals

The brand’s latest model, according to Adidas Originals, is a variation on its NMD philosophy of elevating the shoe’s stylistic elements through uncompromised technical drive, and it is inspired by contemporary functional designs and high-fashion sensibilities.

The NMD has hit retail shelves in many colorways this year, most recently with the NMD R1 Primeknit, which dropped on Feb. 20. The shoe, which retailed for $170, featured a predominantly yellow gold Primeknit upper with an all-over noise graphic and black accents, a black and white Boost midsole, and a black outsole. The first NMD release of 2016, the NMD_R1, arrived on Jan. 30 and featured a gray, black and white colorway.

The Adidas Originals NMD City Sock on foot. Courtesy of Adidas Originals

Want More?

Adidas Originals Unveils Gold NMD R1 Primeknit

Adidas Unveils First NMD Sneaker Colorway Of 2016

Adidas Originals Unveils NMD Sneaker

Adidas Releases First Sneaker In Marathon Series Pack