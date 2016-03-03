Adidas Originals Unveils Its NMD City Sock Summer Release

The NMD has quickly become a sneakerhead shoe of choice and released in multiple iterations by Adidas Originals. The brand unveiled today an upcoming edition of the shoe – with several updates to its upper – slated for a summer release.
The Adidas Originals NMD City Sock is the new mid-cut version of its acclaimed shoe, devoid of laces. The shoe, like other NMD releases, uses the brand’s innovative Primeknit material for its upper, giving the laceless shoe a sock-like fit. The NMD City Sock also utilizes a full-length Boost midsole.
The brand’s latest model, according to Adidas Originals, is a variation on its NMD philosophy of elevating the shoe’s stylistic elements through uncompromised technical drive, and it is inspired by contemporary functional designs and high-fashion sensibilities.
The NMD has hit retail shelves in many colorways this year, most recently with the NMD R1 Primeknit, which dropped on Feb. 20. The shoe, which retailed for $170, featured a predominantly yellow gold Primeknit upper with an all-over noise graphic and black accents, a black and white Boost midsole, and a black outsole. The first NMD release of 2016, the NMD_R1, arrived on Jan. 30 and featured a gray, black and white colorway.
