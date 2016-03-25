Adidas Neo Taps Famous YouTubers For New Ad Campaign

Adidas Neo #cloudfoam Step In ad campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Adidas Neo has teamed up with YouTube sensations Amanda Steele and Marcus Butler to launch a collection of innovative footwear products featuring a new comfort concept called Cloudfoam.

In the #cloudfoam Step In campaign, which was launched this week, Steele and Butler encourage people to “step in” to what they’re most passionate about.

Butler — who has more than 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel — launched the #cloudfoam campaign through a vlog, giving his fans a glimpse of the things he loves to do most. Steele — known for her fashion and beauty videos — created a lookbook of her favorite spring styles for her YouTube channel, whilst wearing her new Cloudfoam sneakers.

Amanda Steele for Adidas Neo Courtesy of brand.

Marcus Butler for Adidas Neo. Courtesy of brand.

To join the campaign, fans are encouraged to share photos on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter of their own “Step In” moments, with the hashtag #cloudfoam.

Adidas Neo offers 30 Cloudfoam products for men and women, all featuring the comfort and lightweight cushioning. The shoes are available now in stores and online.

