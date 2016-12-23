The 8 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

By / December 23, 2016
Kolor x Adidas Ultra Boost
Kolor x Adidas Ultra Boost.
Ssense

If you have some leftover cash burning a hole in your pocket after finishing up your holiday shopping, you may want to consider taking advantage of one of the many end-of-season sales going on right now. Believe it or not, some of the year’s hottest styles — including the Adidas Ultra Boost, Air Jordan 1 and the Kendrick Lamar-endorsed Reebok Classic Leather “Perfect Split Pack” — have made their way to the digital clearance racks.

Whether you’re looking for a way to spend some holiday money or just want to score a great deal, these are some of the best men’s and women’s options worth considering.

Reebok Classic Leather Reebok Classic Leather. Reebok

Reebok Classic Leather “Perfect Split Pack,” $64.99; reebok.com

Kolor x Adidas Ultra Boost Kolor x Adidas Ultra Boost. Ssense

Kolor x Adidas Ultra Boost, $200; ssense.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Air Jordan 1 High OG. Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG, $129.97; nike.com

Raf Simons x Adidas Stan SmithRaf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith. Need Supply Co.

Raf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith, $279.99; needsupply.com

Nike Air Huarache Women'sNike Air Huarache Women’s. Nike

Nike Air Huarache Women’s, $89.97; nike.com

Saint Laurent Court Classic SneakersSaint Laurent Court Classic Sneakers. Ssense

Saint Laurent SL/10 Court Classic Sneakers, $333; ssense.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star '70 Low Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 Low Unisex. Nike

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 Low Unisex, $49.97; nike.com

Nike SB Dunk High Premium Nike SB Dunk High Premium. Nike

Nike SB Dunk High Premium “Red Velvet,” $84.97; nike.com

