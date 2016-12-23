The 8 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

If you have some leftover cash burning a hole in your pocket after finishing up your holiday shopping, you may want to consider taking advantage of one of the many end-of-season sales going on right now. Believe it or not, some of the year’s hottest styles — including the Adidas Ultra Boost, Air Jordan 1 and the Kendrick Lamar-endorsed Reebok Classic Leather “Perfect Split Pack” — have made their way to the digital clearance racks.
Whether you’re looking for a way to spend some holiday money or just want to score a great deal, these are some of the best men’s and women’s options worth considering.
Reebok Classic Leather “Perfect Split Pack,” $64.99; reebok.com
Kolor x Adidas Ultra Boost, $200; ssense.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG, $129.97; nike.com
Raf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith, $279.99; needsupply.com
Nike Air Huarache Women’s, $89.97; nike.com
Saint Laurent SL/10 Court Classic Sneakers, $333; ssense.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 Low Unisex, $49.97; nike.com
Nike SB Dunk High Premium “Red Velvet,” $84.97; nike.com
