The 5 Best Shoes To Buy for CrossFit

Due to the variety of activities and workouts that encompass CrossFit, the last thing you want to do is arrive at the gym equipped with the wrong pair of shoes. The biggest things to look for when shopping for CrossFit footwear are features which will provide support during explosive moments and stability during heavy lifting. There’s a lot out there to choose from, but FN has made your search easier by narrowing down the five best options available today.

Sometimes simple is better, and many CrossFitters will tell you that the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star can’t be topped. Its no-frills construction and flat rubber sole offer stability that is ideal for heavy lifting, and the nearly 100-year-old sneaker performs surprisingly well in a number of other activities, too. Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-top, $55; converse.com

Inov-8 has a number of great CrossFit options, but the F-Lite 235 V2 is an improvement on its most heralded model. The minimally constructed shoe is built to provide the flexibility and durability needed in CrossFit shoes while remaining lightweight and free of unnecessary components. Inov-8

Inov-8 F-Lite 235 V2, $130; zappos.com

Ideal for lifting, the Adidas Powerlift 3 is equipped with a supportive forefoot strap and a wide toe box fit that allows the foot to expand during lifts. Cushioning is minimal, with a thin midsole wedge for stability and a nonslip rubber sole that will keep you in place. Adidas

Adidas Powerlift 3, $90; zappos.com

Nike’s Metcon sneakers have developed quite a reputation since being banned from the official CrossFit Games in 2015, but just because the pros can’t wear them doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them. The sneaker, now in its third cycle, is available on the NIKEiD customization platform. The Metcon 3 features a durable upper with embroidered reinforcements and a drop-in midsole that adds cushion to the otherwise minimal rubber tooling. Nike

Nike Metcon 3 iD, $170; nike.com

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 6.0 is built to handle the rigors of a variety of workouts. No matter which WOD comes its way, the CrossFit Nano 6.0’s durable Kevlar-infused upper and anatomical shape make it a beast in the box. Reebok

Reebok CrossFit Nano 6.0, $109.99; reebok.com

