2 Chainz Teases Ewing Athletics Collab That Nods Louis Vuitton’s Iconic Pattern

In 2017, rapper 2 Chainz will become the latest artist to collaborate with Ewing Athletics.

The frequent Kanye West collaborator took to Instagram on Dec. 22 to share a preview of the sneakers he designed. “I call this collection the ‘Louis Ewing.’ Very expensive taste, the fabric is crazy,” 2 Chainz says in the clip. “So when you’re taking pictures of me on stage, I’m moon boot walking.”

Been cookin up a lil Drench wit @ewingathletics here's a lil Sneak Peak…follow my snap "hairweavekiller" for more info and release date A video posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Dec 22, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

Based on the brief clip, the 2 Chainz x Ewing Athletics will feature a checkerboard pattern reminiscent of Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier pattern. The sneaker also boasts a reflective upper.

2 Chainz is no stranger to sneaker collaborations, as the rapper worked with Adidas Originals in 2014 to create the “2 Good to be T.R.U.” Top Ten.

2 Chainz’ 2014 Adidas Top Ten collaboration. Adidas

Meanwhile, Ewing Athletics will expand its growing list of artist collaborations after teaming with rapper Fabolous and singer Teyana Taylor in 2015.

The 2 Chainz x Ewing Athletics collaboration will release in 2017, but you can shop the Ewing Athletics holiday collection right now.

