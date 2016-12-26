2 Chainz Teases Ewing Athletics Collab That Nods Louis Vuitton’s Iconic Pattern

2 Chainz
2 Chainz performs during Winterfest 2016 in Atlanta.
In 2017, rapper 2 Chainz will become the latest artist to collaborate with Ewing Athletics.

The frequent Kanye West collaborator took to Instagram on Dec. 22 to share a preview of the sneakers he designed. “I call this collection the ‘Louis Ewing.’ Very expensive taste, the fabric is crazy,” 2 Chainz says in the clip. “So when you’re taking pictures of me on stage, I’m moon boot walking.”

Based on the brief clip, the 2 Chainz x Ewing Athletics will feature a checkerboard pattern reminiscent of Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier pattern. The sneaker also boasts a reflective upper.

2 Chainz is no stranger to sneaker collaborations, as the rapper worked with Adidas Originals in 2014 to create the “2 Good to be T.R.U.” Top Ten.

2 Chainz x Adidas Originals Top Ten2 Chainz’ 2014 Adidas Top Ten collaboration. Adidas

Meanwhile, Ewing Athletics will expand its growing list of artist collaborations after teaming with rapper Fabolous and singer Teyana Taylor in 2015.

The 2 Chainz x Ewing Athletics collaboration will release in 2017, but you can shop the Ewing Athletics holiday collection right now.

