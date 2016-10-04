Doutzen Kroes Eats a Shoe in This Instagram Video

It’s not your typical shoe moment: Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes took to Instagram to show herself eating a shoe — one made out of chocolate.
She posted with the caption “mood of the day . . . bye bye Paris” and the hashtag #iatemyshoe.
Kroes was a central figure at Paris Fashion Week, walking in a number of shows, including Balmain and Isabel Marant. At Paris Fashion Week, she starred in the Versace show. She was also on hand at the buzzed-about Fenty x Puma presentation.
And it looks like after such a busy fashion week circuit, Kroes decided to celebrate with a chocolate treat. Why not?
