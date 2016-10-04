Doutzen Kroes Eats a Shoe in This Instagram Video

By / October 4, 2016
Doutzen Kroes Instagram Video
Doutzen Kroes backstage at the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week.
Rex Shutterstock.

It’s not your typical shoe moment: Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes took to Instagram to show herself eating a shoe — one made out of chocolate.

She posted with the caption “mood of the day . . . bye bye Paris” and the hashtag #iatemyshoe.

Mood of the day….. bye bye Paris ✌️️#Iatemyshoe #chocolateshoe

A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on

 

HADA-Japanese MLB Fan
7 hours
Doutzen's a beauty.

Kroes was a central figure at Paris Fashion Week, walking in a number of shows, including Balmain and Isabel Marant. At Paris Fashion Week, she starred in the Versace show. She was also on hand at the buzzed-about Fenty x Puma presentation.

rihanna fenty puma ready to wear paris fashion weekDoutzen Kroes at Fenty x Puma’s spring 2017 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.
Doutzen Kroes CFDA Awards 2016Doutzen Kroes looked sleek in a Calvin Klein ensemble. REX Shutterstock.

And it looks like after such a busy fashion week circuit, Kroes decided to celebrate with a chocolate treat. Why not?

One thought on “Doutzen Kroes Eats a Shoe in This Instagram Video

