Doutzen Kroes Eats a Shoe in This Instagram Video

Doutzen Kroes backstage at the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock.

It’s not your typical shoe moment: Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes took to Instagram to show herself eating a shoe — one made out of chocolate.

She posted with the caption “mood of the day . . . bye bye Paris” and the hashtag #iatemyshoe.

Mood of the day….. bye bye Paris ✌️️#Iatemyshoe #chocolateshoe A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Oct 4, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

Kroes was a central figure at Paris Fashion Week, walking in a number of shows, including Balmain and Isabel Marant. At Paris Fashion Week, she starred in the Versace show. She was also on hand at the buzzed-about Fenty x Puma presentation.

Doutzen Kroes at Fenty x Puma’s spring 2017 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

Doutzen Kroes looked sleek in a Calvin Klein ensemble. REX Shutterstock.

And it looks like after such a busy fashion week circuit, Kroes decided to celebrate with a chocolate treat. Why not?

