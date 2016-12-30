Miley Cyrus Wears a Groovy Outfit to Cheer Up Patients at Children’s Hospital

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. REX Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus put some smiles on patients’ faces at San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

The singer visited the hospital with her beau, Liam Hemsworth, and in true Cyrus fashion, she wore a very cheeky outfit. She paired her green floral-print dress and pink sweater with coordinating pink go-go boots in a nod to her Happy Hippie Foundation that encourages young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

“Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize!” the hospital wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!”

Cyrus also posted some photos from the visit on her Instagram.

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ❤️💚💙💛💜 @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Other celebrities and athletes including Ciara and Russell Wilson, Michelle Obama, Ryan Seacrest and others have also made visits to children’s hospitals around the country this holiday season.

Want More?

Miley Cyrus’ Sneaker Designer Received $100,000 in Startup Funding

Russell Wilson Gifts Nike Sneakers to Patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital

Michelle Obama and Ryan Seacrest Get in the Holiday Spirit