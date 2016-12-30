Miley Cyrus Wears a Groovy Outfit to Cheer Up Patients at Children’s Hospital

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
Miley Cyrus put some smiles on patients’ faces at San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

The singer visited the hospital with her beau, Liam Hemsworth, and in true Cyrus fashion, she wore a very cheeky outfit. She paired her green floral-print dress and pink sweater with coordinating pink go-go boots in a nod to her Happy Hippie Foundation that encourages young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

“Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize!” the hospital wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!”

Cyrus also posted some photos from the visit on her Instagram.

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!!

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

Other celebrities and athletes including Ciara and Russell Wilson, Michelle Obama, Ryan Seacrest and others have also made visits to children’s hospitals around the country this holiday season.

