Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit L.A. Children’s Hospital for Christmas

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visiting patients at Children's Hospital L.A. Twitter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom put on their full Santa Claus gear for a visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week.

The famous couple visited patients at the hospital, and Perry even put on a little performance while Bloom assisted on the drums. Perry wore a pair of thigh-high black suede boots with her Mrs. Claus outfit, while Bloom wore black leather boots. They snapped lots of photos with young patients, including a sleeping baby wearing some pretty cool Air Jordan sneakers.

Perry and Bloom are following the lead of first lady Michelle Obama and TV host Ryan Seacrest, who visited patients at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, and Ciara and Russell Wilson, who took some time to hang out with kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

