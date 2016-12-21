Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit L.A. Children’s Hospital for Christmas

By / December 21, 2016
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Children's Hospital
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visiting patients at Children's Hospital L.A.
Twitter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom put on their full Santa Claus gear for a visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week.

The famous couple visited patients at the hospital, and Perry even put on a little performance while Bloom assisted on the drums. Perry wore a pair of thigh-high black suede boots with her Mrs. Claus outfit, while Bloom wore black leather boots. They snapped lots of photos with young patients, including a sleeping baby wearing some pretty cool Air Jordan sneakers.

Related
Mariah Carey Poses in Furry Snowboots and a Bikini in Aspen

Perry and Bloom are following the lead of first lady Michelle Obama and TV host Ryan Seacrest, who visited patients at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, and Ciara and Russell Wilson, who took some time to hang out with kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Want more?

A Look Back at All of the Obama Family White House Christmases

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwyane Wade Make Christmas Miracles for Kids

Dress Your Kids For Christmas Like Prince George And Princess Charlotte

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s