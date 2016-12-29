Stars Take to Social Media to Remember Debbie Reynolds

By / 3 hours ago
Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds in January 2015.
REX Shutterstock

Just one day after the death of daughter Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds passed away Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 84. According to her son, Todd Fisher, Reynolds had been making funeral arrangements for her daughter when she suffered a stroke and was rushed to an L.A. hospital.

Todd Fisher told “Good Morning America” that Reynolds passed away gently. “She loved taking care of my sister more than anything,” he said. “So, she gets to do that, and that’s what she wanted to do.”

Related
Debbie Reynolds Owned Ruby Slippers From 'The Wizard of Oz' and $25M in Hollywood Memorabilia

Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. Fisher followed her mother — beloved for her role in the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” — into acting and performing and was best known for her roles in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Since the announcement of Reynolds’ death on Wednesday, tributes have been pouring in on social media from fellow Hollywood stars who worked with her and admired her.

RIP to another icon and legend. You will be missed, loved and celebrated. #debbiereynolds #icon

A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on

Together Forever . #debbiereynolds #carriefisher

A photo posted by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on

😢 R.I.P. to a Legendary Mother/Daughter duo. #RIPDebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher.

A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

Click through the gallery to see Reynolds’ shoe style through the years.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Details on Carrie Fisher’s Lavish Childhood With Debbie Reynolds and a Shoe Magnate

Hollywood, Fashion Industry Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher on Social Media

Debbie Reynolds Owned Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and $25M in Hollywood Memorabilia

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s