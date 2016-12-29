Stars Take to Social Media to Remember Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds in January 2015. REX Shutterstock

Just one day after the death of daughter Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds passed away Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 84. According to her son, Todd Fisher, Reynolds had been making funeral arrangements for her daughter when she suffered a stroke and was rushed to an L.A. hospital.

Todd Fisher told “Good Morning America” that Reynolds passed away gently. “She loved taking care of my sister more than anything,” he said. “So, she gets to do that, and that’s what she wanted to do.”

Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. Fisher followed her mother — beloved for her role in the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” — into acting and performing and was best known for her roles in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Since the announcement of Reynolds’ death on Wednesday, tributes have been pouring in on social media from fellow Hollywood stars who worked with her and admired her.

RIP to another icon and legend. You will be missed, loved and celebrated. #debbiereynolds #icon A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:28pm PST

Se puede morir por amor. Lamento la perdida de las maravillosas Carrie Fisher y Debbie Reynolds. Espero que brilléis juntas desde el cielo. DEP / You can die for love. RIP Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, you marvelous stars. I hope you are shining together from Heaven. #CarrieFisher #DebbieReynolds A photo posted by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:51am PST

Together Forever . #debbiereynolds #carriefisher A photo posted by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:36am PST

😢 R.I.P. to a Legendary Mother/Daughter duo. #RIPDebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher. A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:16pm PST

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

The saddest news. Debbie Reynolds – an outstanding performer with the most beautiful vibrant energy. Rest in peace, radiant soul. X pic.twitter.com/HJ4djDnTdO — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 29, 2016

Sweetest Picture ever of Carrie Fisher watching her mother Debbie Reynolds on stage! Hug Your mother today! Then Hug your daughter! 🙏🏻💘 pic.twitter.com/5ZLCYcStLY — Madonna (@Madonna) December 29, 2016

#CarrieFisher & your mom #DebbieReynolds may you both walk with the Angels. My condolences to Bryan and Billie Lourd & your family #RIP pic.twitter.com/bmRpohvK77 — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) December 29, 2016

Two tragic losses in 2 days. Heavy heart tonight for my dear friend #DebbieReynolds just one day after she lost her daughter #CarrieFisher 😥 — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

