Stars Take to Social Media to Remember Debbie Reynolds

Just one day after the death of daughter Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds passed away Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 84. According to her son, Todd Fisher, Reynolds had been making funeral arrangements for her daughter when she suffered a stroke and was rushed to an L.A. hospital.
Todd Fisher told “Good Morning America” that Reynolds passed away gently. “She loved taking care of my sister more than anything,” he said. “So, she gets to do that, and that’s what she wanted to do.”
Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. Fisher followed her mother — beloved for her role in the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” — into acting and performing and was best known for her roles in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Since the announcement of Reynolds’ death on Wednesday, tributes have been pouring in on social media from fellow Hollywood stars who worked with her and admired her.
Se puede morir por amor. Lamento la perdida de las maravillosas Carrie Fisher y Debbie Reynolds. Espero que brilléis juntas desde el cielo. DEP / You can die for love. RIP Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, you marvelous stars. I hope you are shining together from Heaven. #CarrieFisher #DebbieReynolds
Click through the gallery to see Reynolds’ shoe style through the years.
Want more?
Details on Carrie Fisher’s Lavish Childhood With Debbie Reynolds and a Shoe Magnate
Hollywood, Fashion Industry Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher on Social Media
Debbie Reynolds Owned Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and $25M in Hollywood Memorabilia