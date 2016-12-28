Hollywood, Fashion Industry Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher on Social Media

Actress Carrie Fisher, beloved for her role in the first three “Star Wars” movies, died in Los Angeles on Tuesday at age 60 following a heart attack on Friday. Her death shocked many in Hollywood who admired Fisher not only for her acting but for her bold personality and efforts in speaking publicly about mental health issues. Since the news of her passing, Hollywood and fashion industry members have paid tribute to Fisher on social media.
