13 Shoes That Will Make Your Ankles Look Thinner

Let’s talk about ankles. So many shoe designs might be bewitching at first but quickly disappoint when tried on. The reason is often down to — you guessed it — ankles. Like knees, it’s an area that many women will admit they feel self-conscious about and seek to distract from. Thus, the unflattering straps, bulky shapes or ill-advised angles of many shoes don’t do any favors.

A whittled, defined, slender ankle perched atop a beautiful shoe is nothing short of sensational. But finding just the right style shoe and avoiding the multiple footwear pitfalls that get in the way of a well-proportioned silhouette can indeed be tricky.

Here, we offer some shoe tips and tricks for making the most of one’s assets. This is a cankle-free zone.

