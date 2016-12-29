9 Shoes That Are Like Spanx for Your Feet

View Slideshow Stuart Weitzman velvet clinger booties, $508; Saksfifthavenue.com. Courtesy of brand.

Spanx shapewear has become an item that most women want. And if you’re looking for a similar solution to flatter your feet, we’ve got you covered.

FN has rounded up shoe styles that offer slimming features.

Stuart Weitzman offers the standout stretch Clinger bootie in bold velvet colors and for a taller look, try the Laurence Dacade Magnolia boots.

Laurence Dacade stretch velvet boots, $371; Monnier.com

This platform style by Christian Louboutin pairs a nude hue with translucent details.

Christian Louboutin nude platform sandals, $895; Saksfifthavenue.com

The ankle straps on this stunning silhouette by Gianvito Rossi will also help with the slimming effect.

Gianvito Rossi suede ankle-tie sandals, $1,075; Barneysnewyork.com

The Kyoto boot by 3.1 Phillip Lim is sleek thanks to a unique heel treatment.

3.1 Phillip Lim Kyoto boot, $695; Lyst.com

These Chloé lace-up boots are form fitting and will mold to your foot.

Chloé block heel booties, $1115; Saksfifthavenue.com

For a full look at shoes to shop, click through the gallery. Have a favorite style? Tell us @Footwearnews.

