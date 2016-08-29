Critics Slam Golden Goose For Selling Expensive Pre-Distressed Sneakers

These Golden Goose Distressed Superstar Sneakers retail for $585. Barneys New York

Luxury footwear brand Golden Goose has found itself at the center of controversy over its Distressed Superstar Sneakers, which come with faux-distressed details such as scuffed suede, ripped laces, and duct-tape reinforcements.

The Italian-made sneakers, which can be found at Barneys, among other stores, retail for $585 and have come under fire for what some are calling “poverty appropriation.”

Scottish comedian Limmy lambasted the footwear, joking, “I’ve got a pair of Adidas Sambas that are in that state. The sole has a hole in them with cycling. Yours for £499.”

The Golden Goose Distressed Superstar Sneakers feature pre-destroyed details and duct tape. Barneys New York

While this particular style may be surprising to outsiders, pre-distressed sneakers are actually Golden Goose’s specialty. Even the brand’s most extravagant and expensive footwear often includes small pre-worn details.

Earlier this summer, Golden Goose made headlines with the opening of its first London flagship store, and it recently collaborated with Virgil Abloh’s Off White on a series of distressed models.

Luxury footwear brand Golden Goose is coming under fire for selling expensive pre-distressed sneakers. Barneys New York

If we’ve learned anything from the social media backlash over Under Armour’s Stephen Curry “Chef” sneakers and the subsequent upswing in business it gave the brand, it’s apparent that any publicity is good publicity when it comes to sneakers. It remains to be seen if Golden Goose will capitalize on this latest attention or simply wait for the buzz to die down.

The Golden Goose Superstar Distressed Sneakers can be purchased from Barneys for $585.

Lmao wait one minute pic.twitter.com/o97SzUqynI — Nerd Ferguson (@fergnerduson) August 27, 2016

This is poverty appropriation. https://t.co/HvxpReUd06 — Limmy Live: England (@DaftLimmy) August 28, 2016