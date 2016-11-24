Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima Has a Sense of Humor When It Comes to Socks

By / November 24, 2016
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima.
Splash

New York’s hip gym The Dogpound in Tribeca was designed by Fabien Baron and has been drawing Victoria’s Secret angel traffic since it opened in the spring. And as the show draws ever closer, squad members Adriana Lima, Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk and Josephine Skriver have all been Instagamming shots and videos of their grueling fitness regimes tagging the location.

All, of course, are working out in the Victoria’s Secret regulation kit of “I mean business” black leggings, ab flaunting crop tops, artfully applied no-makeup makeup and set expressions. But just in case you thought they might be taking themselves a smidge too seriously, Adriana Lima decided to lighten the atmosphere. The Brazilian model has posted a snap of herself sans sneakers and sporting a tongue-in-cheek pair of Hello Kitty socks.

HELLO KITTY POWER🦄💋 @dogpound

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

 

She annotated the shot writing “HELLO KITTY POWER @dogpound” along with emojis of a unicorn and a pair of lips – proving that there’s nothing like a comedy sock to cheer you up.

The 2016 Victoria’s Secret show takes place in Paris on Nov. 30 at the Grand Palais. The show’s shoe designer for the second consecutive year is Brian Atwood, who exclusively shared a drawing of one of his creations with Footwear News earlier this month. Hello Kitty might just have to sit that one out.

