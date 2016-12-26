10 Stylish Boots for Après Ski

If you’re heading for the slopes, it’s high time you updated your footwear. Any seasoned snow bunny will testify that the correct kit is just as important on the mountain as it is on the street and a great pair of après ski boots is a crucial component of your winter wardrobe.

It will be your trusty companion from the mountains of Aspen Colorado to Courchevel 1850 in the French Alps. However, thanks to labels such as Balenciaga and Pucci, it is now entirely acceptable attire for the city streets as well. After all, Demna Gvasalia gave the Eighties stirrup ski-pant a 2016 update for fall – albeit with the strap secured around the heel of a jewel-encrusted stiletto – while at Pucci, Alpine motif sweaters and puffer coats took center stage.

Nicholas Kirkwood Kira shearling-trimmed textured-leather boots, $1,295, Net-a-Porter.com.

Love a bobble hat? Nicholas Kirkwood’s Kira boots with their pompoms and shearling trim offer a youthful twist to any wintery ensemble and Jimmy Choo’s Dana style with luxe fox fur detail will elevate your look to “Dr Zhivago” sophisticate. Aquazurra’s fringed numbers are the boho girl’s go-to for venturing from sea to slope while those with more minimalist inclinations will embrace a low-key quilted pair by Prada for those Nineties vibes.

And as for the old school Moon Boot, that’s still bang in the middle of a renaissance thanks to last year’s collaboration with Jimmy Choo.

For more of the season’s best après ski boots click through our gallery.

Shell-piqué and faux leather Moon Boots, $120, Net-a-Porter.com.