The Kardashians’ Christmas Charitable Donation Nearly Went Unnoticed

Kanye West tweeted this family photo from Christmas Eve. Twitter

In between posing for family photographs, attending Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party and dyeing their hair (in Kanye West’s case, the color of rainbow ice cream), the Jenner/Kardashian crew has also been sparing a thought for the less fortunate this festive season.

Justin Mayo, the founder of charitable organization Red Eye, posted this message about their generosity on the charity’s Instagram account.

“Got a Christmas call from Jenner/Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate some food… 100 gourmet chef prepared meals for those on Skid Row. No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city. They had no clue I’d post this but I felt people should see this side of their hearts. Thank you @coreygamble @krisjenner @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @kimkardashian @kanyewest @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @robkardashian.”

Red Eye is an international charity that helps some of the world’s most isolated demographics. It aims to empower them, through the arts, to develop their talents and utilize their creativity to help others.

The post from Mayo was accompanied by a picture of a young man holding a gingerbread reindeer and people collecting the proffered meals. And while comments elicited have a somewhat sarcastic “bah humbug” nature — for example, “Please they knew it would get out. Nothing they do isn’t calculated” — the outcome is, nonetheless, a win for everybody.