Franca Sozzani Dies in Milan at Age 66

By / 7 hours ago
Franca Sozzani View Slideshow
Franca Sozzani at the Dior spring '17 runway show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2016.
REX Shutterstock

Longtime Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani died today. She was 66.

Born in Mantova, Italy, in 1950, she headed the Italian magazine for 28 years, shaping it into one of the most influential magazines globally.

Related
Designers Pay Tribute to the Late Franca Sozzani on Social Media

Earlier this month, Sozzani received the First Swarovski Award for Positive Change in London, and in September, a movie on her life directed by her son Francesco Carrozzini premiered in Venice at the city’s Film Festival.

Explore the gallery to see Sozzani’s shoe style through the years.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s